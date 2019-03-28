Ivanka Trump, Gov. Bevin tour Georgetown Toyota plant

Ivanka Trump, daughter of and adviser to President Donald Trump, returned to central Kentucky to tour the Toyota plant in Georgetown Thursday morning.

The senior adviser remains vocal about workforce development efforts. She said she was motivated to visit the plan because of efforts to encourage companies to properly train workers.

Ivanka Trump toured the facility with Toyota leaders and Governor Matt Bevin.

The tour featured details about the company’s training program and allowed time for Trump and Bevin to meet with workers and students and take some pictures.

Toyota leaders signed the Pledge to America’s Workers during the tour, an initiative encouraging companies to properly train their workers and help them develop professionally.

Gov. Bevin and Trump took part in a panel discussion with Toyota executives and workforce development program leaders. The discussion focused on ensuring Kentucky workers have the skills for the jobs of today and tomorrow.

“We have 7.3 million vacant jobs, but we have 6.5 million unemployed Americans and many, many more on the sidelines,” said Trump. “So, there are people who need those jobs, and these training programs provide them the pathway to those jobs.”

As part of Toyota signing the Pledge to America’s Workers, the company pledged 200,000 opportunities for apprenticeships, re-skilling and other development and training.

This is Ivanka Trump’s second visit to Kentucky in the past five months. She toured workforce development programs in eastern Kentucky last fall. One of her stops was at Morehead State University.