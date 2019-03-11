JCPS reschedules ACT testing due to concerns about teacher absences

Officials in the Jefferson County Public Schools system have postponed the district-wide ACT testing scheduled for Tuesday, in light of teacher absences.

After rumors of possible "sickout" demonstrations and concerns about teacher attendance swirled, nearing the end of the Kentucky legislature's 2019 legislative session, some in Kentucky's largest school district were left wondering if they would have school Tuesday.

JCPS officials have postponed Tuesday's ACT testing to April 24, but have not made a decision to cancel school yet, according to a statement from Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio.

NEW: The ACT test scheduled for tomorrow, March 12, will be postponed for @JCPSKY juniors until April 24. Statement below from @JCPSSuper: pic.twitter.com/Y8tuduM09C — JCPS (@JCPSKY) March 12, 2019

"We continue to monitor the number of teacher absences for tomorrow and will make a decision about school soon. As we make that determination, we want to do what best supports our students and know it is unfair to make juniors wait any loner to know if they will taking such an important test," read the statement from Pollio.

On Wednesday, about 1,400 teachers called in sick, forcing the district to cancel classes for the second straight day, and the third time in a week, according to WAVE3.

JCTA President Brent McKim said it’s important to remember that while 1,400 called in sick Wednesday, more than 5,000 did not.

As the 2019 legislative session draws to a close, many bills still in need of approval are capturing the attention of Kentucky's teachers.