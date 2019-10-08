Jackknifed semi causes major backup on I-64

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 were blocked in Carter County due to a jackknifed semi.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. near mile marker 150.

Carter County dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

Rowan County Emergency Management said traffic was backed up for miles into Rowan County.

Drivers could take the Morehead exit to U.S. 60 to avoid the backup.

The crash was cleared just before 5:30 a.m., but because of the backup, it took quite some time for traffic to begin flowing normally.

