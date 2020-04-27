Jackson County Senior Living nurse heads home from hospital after victorious battle against COVID-19

Jackson County Senior Living assistant director of nursing Charity Bowlin says all employees took precautions. It wasn't enough to stop the virus.

"I got a call from one of my co-workers that said we had a positive co-worker for COVID-19 and so I called the doctor right away the next morning and I said hey, you have to test me," Bowlin says.

Bowlin tested positive along with 50 others to date at the facility. When symptoms worsened and Bowlin headed to UK Medical Center, she knew it would be the battle of her life.

"What's wrong, and I said I am gonna be here for a while, I was scared, very scared," Bowlin says.

Bowlin spent time in the ICU, her body struggling to keep oxygen levels up. She was put on high flow oxygen which she says is the last step before intubation. It worked. Sunday she left the hospital after 15 days there.

Bowlin knows she was lucky. Six people at her place of work have died.

"Nothing was wrong because I was so grateful to not only be coming home but to have my life, because I know people died while I was at the hospital," Bowlin says.

Bowlin says at first she was embarrassed to talk about testing positive for the virus. Since then she has documented her journey on Facebook.

Bowlin wants to share her story so everyone knows how dangerous this virus can be.