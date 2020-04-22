Jackson County leadership seeking PPE during pandemic

Leaders in Jackson County are hoping to drum up personal protective equipment donations in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are 55 cases in the county. 50 of them are at the Jackson Manor Nursing Home.

Of the nursing home cases, 39 are infected residents. 11 cases are staff members, 10 of which have recovered. Four residents have died.

Judge Executive Shane Gabbard said the county is looking for places to buy PPE. He's also looking for anyone who has PPE to consider donating it.

"Well number one is pray, and we got a lot of that prayer and support and we thank them for that if anybody has PPE that they'd like to donate, or knows where we can get, especially shoe covers, face shields, things like that. They're welcome to call my office," said Gabbard.

If you have PPE to donate you can call Gabbard at 606-287-8562.

You can also contact Jackson County Emergency Management at 606-287-3838.

