Jackson County nursing home hit hard by COVID-19

Last week, Governor Andy Beshear told us about how hard the pandemic was hitting Kentucky's nursing homes. That includes a facility in Jackson County where half of the people there have tested positive for COVID-19.

The county judge-executive talked to us Monday about what this is like for such a small town. When the number of people infected with COVID-19 in Jackson County shot up from 6 to more than 30, it took county officials by surprise.

"You don’t really expect something like this to happen in a small town," Judge-Executive Shane Gabbard said. "And McKee, Jackson County, probably one of the smallest towns that they are in the state."

Gabbard tells use they believe someone, possibly a worker, went into Jackson Manor nursing home not knowing they were positive. From there, it spread among the staff and residents.

He told us everyone who lives or works there, about 80 people, has now been tested, with 40 people coming back positive for COVID. That includes eight staff members who work there but don't live in Jackson County. Some of their residents have had to be hospitalized.

"We have four in the hospital, they were residents," Gabbard said. "Three of them are faring pretty good. One of them is in critical condition.

He tells us county officials are trying to get more personal protective equipment for the workers there, to keep the virus from spreading to anyone else. He believes those workers are doing everything they can to help the people living there.

"I commend the people that are really dedicated to our most vulnerable and are most loved over there," Gabbard said.

Gabbard tells us they did have one other case in the northern part, out the county that wasn't connected to the nursing home, but every other case there can be traced back to Jackson Manner.

