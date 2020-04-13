Jackson County nursing home resident dies from COVID-19

A Jackson Manor resident who tested positive for COVID-19 died on Friday, April 10.

The Jackson County facility has been hit particularly hard with the virus. Half of the people there have tested positive for COVID-19.

The county judge-executive talked to us Monday about what this is like for such a small town.

He told us everyone who lives or works there, about 80 people, has now been tested, with 40 people coming back positive for COVID-19. That includes 21 residents and 19 staff members, two of whom live outside of the county.

Signature HealthCARE released a statement about the death.

“Every resident loss, no matter the reason, is devastating for our entire facility,” said Chris Cox, Chief Operating Officer for Signature HealthCARE. “We consider all of our residents, family. The care, dedication and relentless commitment of our staff, for every resident, comes from a compassion that grows from a strong relationship that builds into that family. In this very difficult time, Signature HealthCARE of Jackson Manor asks that you keep this resident’s family in your thoughts and prayers as their loss is the greatest of all.”

Signature HealthCARE says all staff who test positive for COVID-19 will not return to work without verified medical clearance.