Jailer: 3 inmates overdose at Madison County Detention Center

Three female inmates at the Madison County Detention Center are back in jail after being taken to a local hospital following an overdose.

Jailer Steve Tussey tells WKYT the three were initially treated at the detention center. One received Narcan while the other two needed CPR.

The three were treated at Baptist Health Richmond but returned to jail after a being released.

Tussey says the case is under investigation, and investigators are still trying to figure out how drugs got into the facility.