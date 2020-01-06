Jaime Morales' lawsuit against Georgetown will be tried in Woodford County

The Georgetown News-Graphic reports Jaime Morales' lawsuit against the City of Georgetown, its police department and an individual officer will be tried in Woodford County.

The change of venue motion gave three reasons to move the trial, including how “Scott County jurors may wrongly believe they will be financially responsible for any judgment.”

Morales is suing for what he believes was improper training of a member of the department's special response team.

Deputy Morales was shot in the back while helping an investigation at a rest stop on Interstate 75. The man police were trying to take into custody was killed in the shooting.

An investigation by Kentucky State Police concluded that Morales was shot by another person in law enforcement, but state investigators did not identify who pulled the trigger.

