Jaime Morales sworn in as Scott County Special Deputy

The Scott County Sheriff's Office announced Jaime Morales swore in to become a special deputy less than a year after suffering injuries which left him unable to return to full duty.

Sheriff Tony Hampton administered the oath of office Wednesday morning. The sheriff's office said it will continue to support Morales, and he wanted to continue his service to Scott County citizens.

Morales was paralyzed after being shot in the back by friendly fire when responding to a rest stop on Interstate 75 in September 2018. The man police were trying to take into custody was killed in the shooting. An investigation by Kentucky State Police concluded that Morales was shot by another person in law enforcement.

Morales has sued Georgetown police and the city, saying one of its officers fired the shot that struck him. He accuses the police department of not handling the situation at the rest stop properly. The officer who Morales claims shot him, Joseph Enricco, had only completed basic response team training one month prior to the shooting. Enricco has since resigned.

Scott Miller, the attorney representing the city of Georgetown, said he wouldn't comment on the case but he will be "vigorously defending" his clients.