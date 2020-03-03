Jake Gibbs, member of the Urban County Council, has died

A member of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council has died.

Mayor Linda Gorton announced in a statement Tuesday afternoon the passing of 3rd District Councilmember Jake Gibbs.

Here is Mayor Gorton's statement:

“Our community has gotten some very tough news today. Third District Councilmember Jake Gibbs has died. Our prayers are with his family … his wife, Anita, and his daughters.

Jake was a real warrior for his District. He enjoyed and fiercely protected our historic neighborhoods and downtown. An avid walker and cyclist, he staunchly defended the environment, encouraging the growth of our urban forest and safeguarding our farmland. We will miss his steady hand and his unshakable community spirit.”

According to Gibbs' bio, he moved to Lexington in 1978 to study history at UK.

Gibbs was 66.