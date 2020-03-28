Jamestown police looking for missing teen

Police in Jamestown are asking for help from the public in locating a missing teen.

Investigators say 16-year-old Alexis Breeann Edwards was last seen Friday around the Jamestown City Park.

Edwards is described as standing 5’11” and weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a beige shirt, a Russell County hoodie, jean capris, and Nike sandals.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Alexis Edwards is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department at (270) 343-3300 or Russell County Dispatch at (270) 343-6600.

