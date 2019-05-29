Janitor sneaks gun into secured area at Florida airport, authorities say

A janitor at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was arrested after bringing a gun to work and hiding it in the terminal.

Mikenson Regis, 27, is currently being held without bond. Authorities said he also hid ammunition. (Source: WSVN/CNN)

A construction worker found the hidden gun last week.

The breach occurred some two years after an armed gunman killed five people inside Terminal 1 baggage claim.

Federal investigators said Mikenson Regis, 27, hid a bag with a pistol and ammunition in the drop ceiling of a janitor closet in Terminal 3.

Surveillance video captured the moments Regis arrived to work with a blue bag in hand. That bag is the same one investigators say they found hidden inside the janitor’s closet.

Federal agents said Regis, who was an employee with Sunshine Cleaning Systems, swiped his employee badge to access the secured area, avoiding security checkpoints.

Authorities found a Rugar nine-millimeter handgun, one loaded and one unloaded magazine, and a box of ammunition with 33 rounds.

“I used to always like stay my distance away from him,” said a relative of Regis, at his former home in Pompano Beach, Fla.

The relative, who did not want to be identified, described her past interactions with the 27-year-old as odd.

"[He was] secretive at times. Sometimes he'd go inside his room and wouldn't come out at times. I think at times, for me, I think he was very awkward."

Sunshine Cleaning Services releasing this statement saying “Sunshine is fully cooperating in this investigation. Sunshine has over 400 employees working at FLL. Our employees have all been

trained in the security protocols and they have done an outstanding job in keeping the airport clean for over 33 years."

Regis will remain behind bars. A federal judge will determine whether or not to grant him bond on Friday.

