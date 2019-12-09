Jarrett's Joy Cart continues to bring patients the happiness of the holidays 19 years later

The holiday season brings joy to a lot of people. To the patients, at the Kentucky Children's Hospital, it brings Jarrett's Joy Cart.

"During the holidays, Jarrett always felt like there were so many people that were wonderful that come through the hospital and volunteer to do things and reach out to the patients," Jennifer Mynear, Jarrett's mother, said. "He wanted the patients to have the chance to give back to their family members."

So they created the holiday store. It's a free store for the patients to pick out a gift to give their loved ones. There are hundreds of gifts to choose from.

Jarrett understood that the holidays could be difficult spent in the hospital, so he wanted to lift others up.

"We live just down the street, but there are a lot of families coming from very far away," Mynear said. "They are leaving their loved ones. They're leaving friends and all kinds of things. And he always worried about the opportunities they were missing out on."

Because of Jarrett, children at the hospital have had the opportunity to take a break from the stress of being in the hospital. They get to shop, or have a nurse shop for them, and even get their presents wrapped. This has been an annual event for 19 years now.

"In 19 years, we have had, I couldn't even keep track of how many hundreds and hundreds of families have been able to have a little bit of Christmas through the Holiday Store," Mynear said.

The Joy Cart continues to make a positive impact on the patients.

"When you tell the patients first off that it's all free, and secondly, they get to pick things and to watch them pick things for their moms and dads," Mynear said. "Ben just said earlier he had tears, we had so many patients that were so grateful and so many families that are so grateful."

Mynear is grateful for all of the donations that make the Holiday Shop and Jarrett's Joy Cart possible year after year.