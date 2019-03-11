Jeff Ruby says he is getting close to opening new downtown Lexington steakhouse

He had plenty of opportunities to drop his big restaurant project at downtown Lexington's City Center development, but for seven years Jeff Ruby hung on, determined to bring his 10,000 sq ft steakhouse to downtown Lexington.

Now Ruby says he's a month or two from opening his extravagant restaurant, bar, and stage for live bands. We thought it was a good time to get a peek inside with the man himself.

From the outside, it sure looks like a lot of work still needs to be finished. But Ruby is confident.

"I have never been this excited and as emotionally connected doing a restaurant in the city as I have in been Lexington," Ruby said.

When we met up with Ruby he was leading a work tour with his team and their architects. He is very involved in every aspect of the new restaurant, along with the bar and stage area where live bands and recorded concerts will be held.

"There is nothing more important other than lighting, then the sound for the concerts I am having," Ruby said.

I asked him he would have it open by the Derby. His reply? "We better be ready for the Derby."

He is impossible to miss in his one-of-a-kind bluecoat honoring his love for Kentucky. The coat is covered in Kentucky symbols of greatness: UK Basketball, Churchill Downs and the state seal. Ruby says the Commonwealth is known worldwide for the three B's.

"You got bourbon, you got breeding, and you got basketball -- the three Bs. It don't (sic) mean the Better Business Bureau," Ruby said. "It means those three things, and we've addressed all that here."

Ruby is in charge of his latest venture down to the smallest details.

"I found an art deco piece of dogs," he explained. "It's a mantlepiece, so this room is going to the dogs here, but it's gorgeous dogs, but very expensive dogs."

We have some pictures Ruby sent us to give you an idea of the magnitude of this place. It's more than a steakhouse. Here he has a stage for live music and recorded concerts which will be fronted by a horseshoe-shaped bar, and at the other end of the room, it leads out to a giant outdoor patio on Vine Street with a bar and fountains.

He is especially pleased with the signature rooms that will brand this Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse as unique. There will be a private room for horse lovers saluting Kentucky's thoroughbreds with racing silks hanging from the ceiling. The Gatsby room will have a more than a century-old table and giant chandeliers -- all planned to amaze and impress the guests who Ruby expects to come from around the world.

"We want people that are visiting Lexington from around the world," Ruby said. "We have served everybody from Michael Jordan to the King of Jordan...from Ann-Margret to Margaret Thatcher. We've served them all, and when they come, they want to feel like, 'Wow, I'm in Lexington.' On the other side, the people of Lexington, we want them to feel like they left Lexington and went to Vegas or San Francisco or South Beach...somewhere different, and they escaped and went on vacation."

Jeff Ruby's birthday is April 19. Can he be ready by then to catch the last few days of Keeneland? Don't bet against him. His team has hired at least 100 people to make his downtown restaurant an instant hit.