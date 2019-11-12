Jeff Ruby to deliver turkeys to first responders ahead of Thanksgiving

Jeff Ruby and his family will hand-deliver roughly 500 turkeys to police and firefighters on Nov. 15.

"These dedicated and brave men and women risk their lives every day to serve and protect us,” said Ruby. “It’s our honor and privilege to serve them during the holiday season.”

Ruby will stop by the Lexington Fire Department Headquarters on East Third Street at 2 p.m. to drop off some turkeys.

The group has provided nearly 3,000 turkeys to first responders and their families since 2015.

Ruby owns and operates Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, but readers may be more familiar with his Jeff Ruby Steakhouses.