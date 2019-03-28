Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse announces Lexington opening; reservations being accepted

Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in downtown Lexington now has an opening date, and the restaurant is taking reservations.

The restaurant, located at 101 West Vine Street, will open Apr. 20, and you can call (859) 554-7000 to place a reservation.

Jeff Ruby told WKYT earlier in March the restaurant will feature a stage for live music, a horseshoe-shaped bar and a large outdoor patio. There will be a private room for horse lovers saluting Kentucky's thoroughbreds with racing silks hanging from the ceiling. The Gatsby room will have a more than a century-old table and giant chandeliers -- all planned to amaze and impress the guests who Ruby expects to come from around the world.

This will be the fifth Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in the country. Others are located in Cincinnati, Nashville, Louisville and Columbus.