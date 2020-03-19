Jeff Ruby’s announces layoffs, closures amid coronavirus outbreak

In response to state mandates banning or limiting in-restaurant dining, Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment has announced they will lay off hourly staff, as well as a large percentage of salaried managers.

A release from the president of Jeff Ruby Culinary Entertainment, Britney Ruby Miller, states “My colleagues and family have had to make some extremely tough decisions lately. These decisions will radically impact many people we love and care about. That has been the hardest part. Hearing our founder, my father, say ‘this is the saddest moment of his career’ was heartbreaking.”

The statement continues, saying the layoffs are necessary to “ensure that the organization is able to remain viable when our team returns for what is hopefully a very temporary situation.”

Company officials also say the layoffs were necessary so employees could file for unemployment benefits as quickly as possible.

All Jeff Ruby restaurants have been closed except The Precinct in Cincinnati, which continues to offer curbside takeout.

