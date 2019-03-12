Jefferson County Public Schools close again

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Jefferson County Public Schools will not have class on Wednesday, March 13.
The district says, again, that a third of teachers have called in absent.
Due to approximately a third of teachers being absent and the inability to safely cover a large number of classes with substitute teachers, all @JCPSKY schools will be closed Wed., March 13, 2019.@YMCALouisville CEP “Snow Day” sites will be open: https://t.co/MOQkANl6zj. pic.twitter.com/TmNp59G7jS— JCPS (@JCPSKY) March 13, 2019
JCPS canceled class on Tuesday for the same reason.