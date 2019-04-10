Jefferson County Public Schools subpoenaed for sickout records

Updated: Wed 3:32 PM, Apr 10, 2019

LOUISVILLE, KY (WKYT/WAVE) – A spokesperson for Jefferson County Public Schools has confirmed that the Kentucky Labor Cabinet has issued a subpoena requesting records from last month’s teacher sickouts.

According to sister station WAVE, the same subpoenas - issued by Governor Bevin's administration - have been received by Oldham and Bullitt County school systems.

In March, teachers from several districts called out sick multiple times in order to rally in Frankfort while education-related legislation was being considered.

WKYT has reached out to Fayette County Public Schools to see if a similar subpoena had been issued, but has not received an answer.

