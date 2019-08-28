Jefferson County no longer prosecuting most marijuana possession cases

If you are caught with small amounts of marijuana in Jefferson County, you will no longer face prosecution.

Gray affiliate WAVE reports Jefferson County Attorney Mike O'Connell announced the policy change Wednesday morning.

The cases involve possession of one ounce or less of marijuana for people 21 or older.

This does not involve cases involving possession of more than an ounce, trafficking, cultivation or DUI. You will still be prosecuted if you are caught consuming or displaying marijuana in public. Public intoxication will also be prosecuted.

This announcement comes more than two months after the Cincinnati City Council voted to decriminalize marijuana. The Lexington-Fayette County Urban Council has not decriminalized marijuana.