Jefferson County school employee arrested, reportedly hit student

A Jefferson County Public Schools employee has been arrested, after police say he hit a student.

Authorities say it happened on Feb. 4 at Price Elementary.

Safety monitor Quentin Spencer allegedly yelled at., and then hit a 12-year-old boy.

Police say the student was knocked into a wall and hit his head.

Spencer allegedly told the boy, "Don't let me catch your shoes untied again."

A teacher at the school witnessed it and reported it.

The boy suffered a knot to his and redness on his chest.

Spencer is charged with assault.

