Jefferson County school employee arrested, reportedly hit student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – A Jefferson County Public Schools employee has been arrested, after police say he hit a student.
Authorities say it happened on Feb. 4 at Price Elementary.
Safety monitor Quentin Spencer allegedly yelled at., and then hit a 12-year-old boy.
Police say the student was knocked into a wall and hit his head.
Spencer allegedly told the boy, "Don't let me catch your shoes untied again."
A teacher at the school witnessed it and reported it.
The boy suffered a knot to his and redness on his chest.
Spencer is charged with assault.