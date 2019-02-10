Jefferson County school employee arrested, reportedly hit student

Quentin Spencer (Photo: Louisville Metro Jail)
By  | 
Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) – A Jefferson County Public Schools employee has been arrested, after police say he hit a student.

Authorities say it happened on Feb. 4 at Price Elementary.

Safety monitor Quentin Spencer allegedly yelled at., and then hit a 12-year-old boy.

Police say the student was knocked into a wall and hit his head.

Spencer allegedly told the boy, "Don't let me catch your shoes untied again."

A teacher at the school witnessed it and reported it.

The boy suffered a knot to his and redness on his chest.

Spencer is charged with assault.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus