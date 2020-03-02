Jennifer Garner visits Kentucky State Senate on behalf of Save the Children

The actress spent part of the day Monday promoting the importance of childhood education.

Save the Children operates Head Start programs throughout the state and gives families books and other learning supplies. It was founded 88 years ago in Harlan, Kentucky.

The legislature plays a big role in the organization's funding.

This wasn't Garner's first visit to Kentucky. In 2016, when she was last in Frankfort, the state provided $1 million in funding to Save the Children with the organization investing another $10 million into the state.

