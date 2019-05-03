‘Jeopardy’ champ keeps making history with 21-show win streak

(CNN) - James Holzhauer has been setting records left and right during his 21 wins and counting run as champion on "Jeopardy."

James Holzhauer may be redefining what it means to be a champ on the game show, one massive wager at a time.

"I look at James and I say, 'Oh my gosh, look at what he's doing,'" said host Alex Trebek.

A professional sports gambler from Las Vegas, Holzhauer's bets would make most people sick to their stomach.

"I'm comfortable risking a lot if I know I have a big edge," he told ESPN. "But on Jeopardy, you know, I'm going to get the Daily Double right a lot more often than I'm not going to so, I just want to maximize that bet."

He also attacks the board differently, going after the big value clues on the bottom.

Data scientist Benjamin Soltoff has analyzed the stats of "Jeopardy" winners. He said Holzhauer is working to earn a lot of money before he finds the Daily Doubles.

"And when he finds the Daily Double, he has a lot of money already in his control," Soltoff said. "He's able to bet a large amount on them and more often than not, get the clue correct. It's a variation on a technique we've seen champions in the past use. It's called the Forrest Bounce."

Chuck Forrest was on the show for the first time in 1985. He won five games, which was the limit then.

He originated the strategy of bouncing around the board.

"Instead of going straight down, you go someplace completely at random, and in that way you remain in control of the board," Forrest said.

Holzhauer's variation on the Forrest Bounce is working for him.

During a record 74 consecutive games, Ken Jennings raked in more than $2.5 million, the most ever during the show's regular season play.

But at the rate Holzhauer is going, he could out-earn Jennings in a lot less time. He has set multiple one-day records during the current run.

"His average bet or wager on a Daily Double I think is about twice as large at least as much as Ken Jennings was doing," Soltoff said. "He was there for a very long number of games, but his average earnings didn't come anywhere close to where James has been accruing."

Forrest called Holzhauer a "steamroller" with incredible focus and determination. He's also shown a vast knowledge of trivia and skills with a buzzer.

Alex Trebek said it was "impressive as all getout."

Just how far will Holzhauer go? America will be watching to find out.

He won his 21st game Thursday, bringing his total winnings to just over $1.6 million.

He now stands second to Jennings in terms of most wins and regular-season money won in the show's run.

He goes for win number 22 Friday, and if he pulls it off, he gets a two-week respite.

"Jeopardy" holds its annual Teachers Tournament starting Monday.

