‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek records 'thank you' message for fans

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the popular game show "Jeopardy!" has recorded a “thank you” message for fans that will air prior to Thursday’s broadcast of the show.

A statement from CBS says the message comes in response to an outpouring of support from fans after Trebek announced he was battling pancreatic cancer.

The message is scheduled to air 7:30 p.m. Thursday on WKYT as long as we aren't in severe weather coverage.

Below is Trebek's earlier announcement where he revealed he was battling cancer.