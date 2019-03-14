‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek records 'thank you' message for fans

Alex Trebek is a Canadian American television personality. He has been the host of the syndicated game show Jeopardy! since 1984. Birthday 7/22 1940, Photo Date: 2013 / Cropped Photo: CBS Broadcasting / (MGN)
By  | 
Posted:

Alex Trebek, the longtime host of the popular game show "Jeopardy!" has recorded a “thank you” message for fans that will air prior to Thursday’s broadcast of the show.

A statement from CBS says the message comes in response to an outpouring of support from fans after Trebek announced he was battling pancreatic cancer.

The message is scheduled to air 7:30 p.m. Thursday on WKYT as long as we aren't in severe weather coverage.

Below is Trebek's earlier announcement where he revealed he was battling cancer.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus