Jerry Lundergan found guilty on federal charges related to daughter's US Senate campaign

The father of Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes was found guilty on all counts in a federal trial over illegal contributions.

(File) Jerry Lundergan

Herald-Leader reporter Daniel Desrochers reports Jerry Lundergan was found guilty of 10 counts related to his daughter's unsuccessful run for U.S. Senate in 2014 against Mitch McConnell.

Prosecutors accused Lundergan of hiring consultants and vendors to work for the Grimes campaign, but he paid for them out of his business account without asking for reimbursments from the campaign.

Grimes previously called the charges politically motivated.

Lundergan, a former state lawmaker, has been a prominent figure in the state's Democratic Party for decades.

Political consultant Dale Emmons was also convicted of six charges.

“We’re pleased to see that the jury is holding these Democrats accountable for their crimes – including funneling hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal campaign cash to Alison Lundergan Grimes, and then falsifying records to cover it up,” Republican Party of Kentucky Executive Director Sarah Van Wallaghen said.

Desrochers reports the verdict came after two and a half hours of deliberation. The trial lasted five weeks.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.