Jessamine Co. Sheriff looking for man wanted in theft investigation

The Jessamine County Sheriff is asking for help from the public finding a man wanted on warrants for theft.

According to a Facebook post, Justin “Juice” Adams is charged with receiving stolen property. Investigators haven't released what item or items Adams is alleged to have taken, but the charge states the amount in the theft is over $10,000 dollars.

Adams is also wanted for failure to appear on prior theft charges.

Anyone with information on Adams’ whereabouts is asked to call the Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office at (859) 885-4139 or email Deputy Lytle at mlytle@jessmainesheriff.org.

