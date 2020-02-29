Jessamine Co. Sheriff looking for missing teen

The Jessamine County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in locating a missing teen.

According to a Facebook post, 16-year-old Aliscia Rubio was last seen at her home around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 17. She has not attended school or contacted family since she was reported missing.

Investigators say Rubio could be with a boyfriend. She is believed to be in the central Kentucky area.

Anyone who has information on Rubio’s whereabouts is asked to call Jessamine County Central Communications at (859) 887-5447, or email Detective Lytle at mlytle@jessaminesheriff.org.