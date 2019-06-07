Jessamine Co. WWII vet receives French Legion of Honor Medal

A Kentucky World War II veteran has been awarded France's highest honor.

Private First Class Alvin Perry, of Wilmore, was a member of the 331st infantry regiment, 83rd infantry division. He was presented the French Legion of Honor at a ceremony at Thomson-Hood Veterans Center in Wilmore.

Perry was wounded and held in captivity for ten months before he was liberated in 1945.

It took nearly two years to nominate Perry for the French Legion of Honor for his service in the war.

"On behalf of the French people, and on behalf of my family, I speak on behalf of the dead and the generations to come in France. We will never forget your sacrifice,” said Guillaume LaCroix, Consul General of France to the Midwest.

French President Emanuel Macron awarded the Legion of Honor to several veterans Thursday during the D-Day ceremony in Normandy.

