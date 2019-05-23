Jessamine Co. center cares for horses in need, gets them adopted

A Jessamine County nonprofit is helping care for horses who otherwise would not make it.

At a time when horse racing is under scrutiny with the deaths at the Santa Anita race track, HBO "Real Sports" aired an expose bringing to light more darkness in the industry: horses euthanized after being hurt on the track and horses shipped to slaughterhouses.

The Kentucky Equine Adoption Center is protecting abused, abandoned, or neglected horses who are no longer seen as valuable or cost too much to care for.

"The harsh reality in many cases is they don't have the money to take care of these horses," said Executive Director Karen Gustin.

The goal of the center is to get horses healthy and adopted into good homes.

"We process or handle between 100-120 horses a year coming into our facility and going out," said Gustin. "We probably have a waiting list of about 20 horses right now."

Gustin believes there is a need for more after-care facilities like this in Kentucky and the United States. She said over the years, they've gotten more support from the industry.

"It's turned that after-care discussion around so it's a positive one," Gustin said. "Horsemen know there are places like our's, and other places, that can take those horses that either don't make it on the track, get injured on the track, or just aren't ready."

She said the center has had great success with these animals who may not have lived if not for their help and the help of sponsors.

"I'm just amazed at how resilient they are," Gustin said.

You can reach the Kentucky Equine Adoption Center at (859) 881-5849. They are located at 1713 Catnip Hill Road, Nicholasville, KY 40356.