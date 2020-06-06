Jessamine Co. church changes plans due to COVID-19 cases

Governor Andy Beshear has warned about a possible second wave of COVID-19 coming to Kentucky. We haven't seen that yet, but as the state reopens, pockets of the coronavirus can pop up. One pastor at Clays Mill Baptist Church says he's changing plans because of it.

The church held service on May 17th and 24th, but that was before a contingent of their population came down with COVID 19. Now they're closing their doors and moving all services back to online.

"On that Tuesday I decided that we would just wait a couple of weeks before we came back to in-person services because if folks had gotten sick here, I didn't want them to get sick here," said Pastor Jeff Fugate.

Fugate says the decision came after talks with the Jessamine County Health Department about the best way to proceed.

He says the tools are in place already to revert back to online and wait for a time when everyone can gather together.

"I care about the health of my people. I want them to be healthy and I want them to be safe," he said.

Fugate says the last number of months has been a big adjustment for churchgoers, but ultimately they want to make sure they're caring for themselves and the people around them.

"The church is glad. I mean everyone is concerned, everyone has an amount of fear and concern and so folks care about their health, I care about their health and so it's been all positive, been good."

Church officials hope they'll be able to have in-person services return by June 21st.