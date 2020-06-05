Jessamine Co. church reports COVID-19 outbreak among members

A cluster of COVID-19 cases is being linked to a Jessamine County church.

In total, 17 CVODI-19 cases have been reported among congregants at the Clays Mill Baptist Church. Pastor Jeff Fugate says church attendees who tested positive come from both Jessamine and Fayette counties.

Pastor Fugate says his church last held an in-person service on May 24.

On May 26, he says he received a call from the Jessamine County Health Department saying three members of the congregation had tested positive for COVID-19.

Pastor Fugate says the church immediately went back to online-only services after receiving the news. He says the church will continue online-only services until at least June 21.

If the church deems it is safe to continue in-person services on that date, the services will be held in an outdoor tent.

