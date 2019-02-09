Jessamine Co. man charged following pair of suspicious fires at the same Lexington building

A Nicholasville man faces arson and burglary charges in connection to a pair of fires, months apart, that happened at the same Lexington business.

Gregory Casey, 30, was arrested Friday.

The fires, which occurred December 26 and February 7 in the building formerly occupied by H&H Racing on Brentwood Court, off Nandino Boulevard, were both ruled arson by the Lexington Fire Department.

In a complaint warrant, Lexington Police said that in the investigation following the December 26 fire, it was determined that someone broke into the business by forcing open the front door, took items from the property, and intentionally lit a fire in an attempt to destroy the building.

Police said video surveillance from a neighboring business shows someone talking on a cell phone just prior to the fire.

They are seen leaving at around 1:39 a.m. in what investigators believe is a white 2018 GMC U-Haul pickup truck. Smoke from the fire can be seen in the video 15 minutes later.

Authorities were able to track the use of a cell phone first in the area of Metro Towing on Angliana Avenue, then to the area of Brentwood Court (approximately 20 minutes before the fire), then back to Metro Towing, and then finally back to Nicholasville in the vicinity of Casey's home.

In the February 7 fire, police said when crews arrived, they found the front door to the building ajar, with no padlock in place. The building's owners said the business was locked and secured the previous day.

Surveillance video from surrounding businesses showed a vehicle in the parking lot hours before the fire started. Police said the SUV in the video was very similar, if not the exact same make and model with matching wheel pattern, as the 2014 black Chevy Equinox owned by Casey's mother, Patricia Casey.

Lexington Fire officials said Casey has been charged with the February 7 fire and "other charges are forthcoming."