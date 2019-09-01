Jessamine Co. pursuit nets two arrests

Two people are in custody after a police chase in Jessamine County.

Officers say the chase started around 3 a.m. and lasted almost an hour.

Police say they caught a man on Seamands Drive in Wilmore, in what they believe is a stolen vehicle.

A second man, believed to be connected to the suspect, was also arrested on Lexington Avenue.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

WKYT has reached out to officers for additional information and will update this story as new details become available.

