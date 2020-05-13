At least one dead in Jessamine Co. crash; portion of Hwy. 169 shut down

Motorists are being advised to find an alternate route after a collision on Kentucky 169 in Jessamine County.

A Facebook post from the city says the highway is shut down from Keeneland Subdivision to U.S. 68.

Investigators on the scene have confirmed at least one fatality in the crash.

Drivers in the area are asked to be patient as first responders work the scene.

WKYT has a news crew at the site. We will update this story with additional details as they become available.

