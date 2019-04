On Saturday, deputies from the Jessamine County Sheriff's office worked their first deadly crash of 2019.

It happened early in the morning on Union Mill Road near Nicholasville.

Deputies say the driver lost control, veered off the roadway and overturned a number of times before hitting telephone police.

The driver was transported to UK Hospital where he later died.

WKYT has reached out to the Fayette County Coroner's office for more information.