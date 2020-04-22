Jessamine County Health Department begins daily COVID-19 testing

More drive-through testing sites are popping up around Kentucky. Some are state-funded, while others are more local.

Photo: WKYT/Jim Stratman

More testing capacity is one of the presidential benchmarks Kentucky needs to hit before people can return to work. That's why local drive-through testing clinics are important. In Jessamine County, a new testing clinic is helping to fill that requirement.

"We want to make sure we provide the opportunity for people to be tested if they need to be tested right now and if they are symptomatic," says Jessamine County Health Department Director, Randy Gooch.

The Jessamine County Health Department started its drive through testing clinic Wednesday and has seen 13 patients.

Gooch says Wednesday morning’s turnout was a good start and a learning experience for his staff.

"This is kind of a test for us this morning and kind of a run-through process,” he says. “We'll be able to do a little after-action process and understand some of the things we need to change a little bit to be a bit more effective, more efficient, and a little bit more patient-centric and focused."

Gooch says the testing process is going to become even more important in the coming weeks. That's why he and his staff wanted to jump on this opportunity.

"The more testing that we get out the more opportunity that we have to diagnose and understand where this disease is at so we can try to contain it that much better for our communities," says Gooch.

Officials with the health department say that initially they're going to be testing people Monday through Friday by appointment only, but a change in demand could change how many days they do testing.

Jessamine County has only seen 32 cases of COVID-19 so far, and of those, 26 people have fully recovered.

