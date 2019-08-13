Jessamine County alcohol sales petition 1,000 signatures short nearing deadline

The deadline is fast approaching for a petition trying to get an alcohol sales vote on the 2019 ballot in Jessamine County.

Organizers of the petition said they need about 1,000 more signatures by 4 p.m. today, Aug. 13.

The City of Nicholasville is wet, meaning alcohol sales are allowed. However, areas of the county outside city limits are dry, meaning alcohol sales are banned.

The petition is asking for a ballot measure to be put up for vote in 2019, asking whether alcohol sales should be allowed in the county or not. Notably, this would not affect Wilmore city limits.

If you live in Jessamine Count, wish to sign the petition and you are a registered voter, it can be found here.

