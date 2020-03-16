Jessamine County couple stuck on cruise ship finally home

More than a week late with unexpected trips to Texas and Georgia, a Jessamine County couple is finally back home in Kentucky.

What started as a cruise ship trip to Hawaii as a Christmas present, ended with passengers and crew getting coronavirus.

Taunya Northup-Mendenhall and her husband Bill should have returned home around March 7th. But when a former passenger died from coronavirus, the trip on the Grand Princess quickly changed to a ship with no home.

For days, with 2,500 passengers, it sat off the coast of California as federal and state health leaders tried to figure out what to do.

Taunya says she and her husband were restricted to their small room for days, and food trays were left at their door. The room had no windows or balcony so nights and days mixed together.

Eventually, almost two dozen crew members and some passengers showed symptoms of the coronavirus.

The Grand Princess eventually docked near Oakland, California, and the passengers were slowly taken off the ship.

The Nicholasville couple was flown by charter to an air force base in San Antonio, Texas where they were kept for about a week. The couple says they had no symptoms.

Gov. Beshear and his staff worked to get the couple released from quarantine along with 14 other Kentucky passengers who were kept at a Georgia base.

On Sunday the 14 Kentuckians took a bus back home, and then on Monday, the Jessamine County couple also boarded a bus for home.

Taunya says they are overjoyed to finally be home and will stay isolated there until March 23rd.

She says next Christmas, she’ll probably get her husband a watch. No trips or cruises.