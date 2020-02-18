Jessamine County home becomes crime scene for third time since 2015

Deputies in Jessamine County are searching for a suspect caught on camera spray-painting a home with graffiti.

It’s not the first time the home has been targeted, but it is the first time the woman living there has to deal with the damage left behind on her own.

"We lost our son 2 years ago," Lynn Kron said. "Then my husband died last year from ALS. So, it’s been tough, and then this."

For the third time since 2015, Kron’s home has become a crime scene. First, it was burglarized, then vandalized in 2018 and then vandalized again Monday night.

“And it was almost in the same places that someone had done the first time,” Lynn Kron said.

With almost the same message, according to deputies in Jessamine County.

They think it’s a combo of high school drama and confusion.

“I don’t know. It’s just weird," said Deputy Anthony Purcell. "I think what has happened is the kids that have done this or the young adults I think they think someone else lives there.”

Lynn says it cost about $10,000 to clean up the mess left behind last time. She says her insurance covered it, but she’s worried at some point they’ll stop believing she’s an innocent victim.

The police department has turned to social media for help this time around. Posting pictures of the damage, and the suspect caught on surveillance camera.

Unfortunately, the security cameras weren’t installed until after the incident in 2018. So, Lynn says there’s no way to know if the same suspects were involved in this latest case.

Deputies are asking anyone with information in any of these cases to give them a call.