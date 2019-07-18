Nicholasville man accused of selling drugs with newborn child

A Nicholasville man was arrested after police say he sold drugs to an undercover narcotics unit while he had a 5-week-old child in the vehicle.

An arrest report states Zachary Miller sold the drugs to the undercover officer Wednesday night. They would later find a large quantity of marijuana in the trunk of the vehicle along with a large amount of cash.

When police searched Miller's home, they found more marijuana, paraphernalia and a plastic bag of mushrooms. There were also firearms in the home. Police believe all the items were in the reach of the newborn child.

Miller is charged with marijuana trafficking, trafficking a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.