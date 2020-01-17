Jessamine County rival high schools used big game to support two kids battling leukemia

The East Jessamine Jaguars and the West Jessamine Colts are two schools that are used to facing off against each other.

But the school colors sported at Friday night’s basketball games held a different meaning.

"We have two young ladies that have childhood leukemia, one on each side of town,” Fundraiser Organizer Shainey Marcus said. “And, they were diagnosed within just a couple of weeks of one another."

Molly Reynolds is a first-grader at Nicholasville Elementary School on the west side of town, and Caroline Meeker is a fourth-grader at Hattie C. Warner Elementary School on the east.

Each of the basketball players was given a t-shirt for their respective schools with #MightyMolly on the back of one and #CourageousCaroline on the other. The rest will be sold and the money donated to the Childhood Leukemia Foundation.

"Right now as a seven-year-old, she doesn't quite grasp the gravity of the situation where everybody is coming together to support her,” Molly’s mom Theresa Reynolds said. “People that we have no clue who they are, strangers have come around us to support us and it’s pretty special."

Though the rivalry remained strong on the court, the moments before tipoff and after the final buzzer were all about unity.

"I think you'll see one community instead of two separate teams," East Jessamine High School Boys Basketball Head Coach Nick Barton said.

The school district is planning to use the rivalry again in February, pitting the two against each other to encourage donating to its blood drive.