Jessamine County schools to hold drive-up graduation on airstrip

One central Kentucky school system has found a creative way to honor the Class of 2020 by having a drive-in graduation ceremony on an airstrip.

Seniors from Providence School, East Jessamine and West Jessamine high schools, will be graduating on the grounds of RJ Corman Railroad Group in Nicholasville.

The company has a private airstrip on the property with plenty of space for social distancing.

On May 22, 700 seniors and their families will drive on the RJ Corman property in cap and gown toward the airstrip. Cars will drive down the length of the runway between two fire trucks hoisting a banner honoring the seniors.

"It's very important to me that we make this graduation ceremony as big as we possibly can because our seniors haven't had the opportunity to come together for that closure," said Matt Moore, superintendent of Jessamine County Schools.

"This is our community. This is our home and we have the opportunity to help celebrate an accomplishment like graduating from high school and we are excited to be able to do that," said Ed Quinn, CEO RJ Corman Railroad Group.

Later, the ceremony will move from the airstrip back to the respective high schools for graduation pictures as they stand next to their cars.