Jessamine County seniors graduate, celebrate with parade at RJ Corman

It's graduation season in Central Kentucky and despite COVID-19, some high schools are finding unique ways to celebrate their seniors.

West Jessamine High School's class of 2020 graduated Friday night in a one-of-a-kind parade along the RJ Corman airstrip. (WKYT)

In Jessamine County, the class of 2020 had a one-of-a-kind ceremony thanks to a partnership with RJ Corman.

"Tonight is our celebration for all three of our high schools, and we are doing it on the RJ Corman airstrip. So it's in parade form and our students seem to be really excited about it and we lucked out since we have beautiful weather," said Jessamine County Schools Superintendent Matt Moore.

"We all were really prepared to have that traditional graduation. We had grown up being told that's the peak and then you move on to your real adult life," said Cassidy Napier, a graduating senior at West Jessamine High School.

"The last two months have been crazy for everybody, and I think this is an excellent opportunity for us to show the class of 2020 that we invest in them and that we're going to do everything we can to make that special for them," said West Jessamine High School Principal Brady Thornton.

All of the high schools in the county had parades for the seniors on the grounds.

"The fact that our school was able to put this together and celebrate us in a completely different way, I feel really special," said Napier.

Every graduate's name was also announced over the radio on JESS-FM, along with messages from the superintendent, principals, and class representatives.