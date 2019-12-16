Jessamine County votes to move forward with lawsuit against E-cigarette manufacturers

Jessamine County Schools is the newest district to take a shot at manufacturers, distributors and retailers of E-Cigarettes.

The school board voted unanimously to file a lawsuit citing challenges the district has faced with students using the devices.

They are working with a lawyer representing several other schools across the state.

"It is not something that just affects rural schools and urban schools, it is everywhere and I don't think they knew this was an option as a way to get relief from the problem and now that they are seeing other schools have filed cases, they want to come forward and do the same," said lawyer Ronald Johnson, who is representing Jessamine County in the case.

Preliminary results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s annual National Youth Tobacco Survey showed 27.5 percent of teenagers reported using an e-cigarette in the previous 30 days, up from 20.8 percent in 2018.

Jessamine County Superintendent Matt Moore hopes the decision plays a big role towards an elimination of the devices on all of their campuses.

"Jessamine County Schools has actually been trying to address this situation for over two years," said Moore. "That is something we have taken seriously and something we have worked on with our administrative team, counselors and our teachers trying to address this on a daily basis."

Bullitt, Fayette, Marion and Jefferson County school districts have also planned suits against e-cigarette companies.

It is unkown when any of the suits will go in front of a judge.