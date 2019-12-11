Jessamine County woman charged with arson of own home

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 6:29 AM, Dec 11, 2019

JESSAMINE Co., Ky. (WKYT) - A Jessamine County woman has been arrested for first-degree arson after an overnight fire.

The fire started just before 11 p.m. Tuesday on Pine Grove Circle, near the Fayette County line.

The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office said Crystal Dumpierres told deputies she started the fire to harm herself. She admitted she knew her husband was sleeping inside the house at the time.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading. It's unclear whether Dumpierres will face additional charges.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus