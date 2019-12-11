Jessamine County woman charged with arson of own home

A Jessamine County woman has been arrested for first-degree arson after an overnight fire.

The fire started just before 11 p.m. Tuesday on Pine Grove Circle, near the Fayette County line.

The Jessamine County Sheriff's Office said Crystal Dumpierres told deputies she started the fire to harm herself. She admitted she knew her husband was sleeping inside the house at the time.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading. It's unclear whether Dumpierres will face additional charges.