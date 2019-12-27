Jim Beam agrees to pay fine for bourbon fire that killed fish in Kentucky River

Jim Beam has been fined by Kentucky's environmental agency for a July warehouse fire that caused bourbon to spill into the Kentucky River, according to the Courier-Journal.

The fire took place at a warehouse on McCracken Pike, near the Franklin County line in Versailles. The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet say a lightning strike on July 3 led to the fire.

According to the Courier-Journal. Jim Beam agreed to the $600,000 fine from the Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet in a Dec. 6 order. Jim Beam will also pay back the state agency $112,000 for its costs.

The agreement between Jim Beam and the cabinet states that the fire caused the warehouse to collapse and dump around 40,000 barrels of bourbon into Glenn's Creek and eventually the Kentucky River.

That spill led to thousands of fish dying in the Kentucky River. Weeks after the fire, customers with the Peaks Mill Water District in Franklin County reported an odor and odd taste with their water weeks.

The agreement outlines the possibility of further action if the spill is found to cause more environmental problems.

It was revealed on July 10 that Jim Beam would receive a fine, the exact amount was not available at the time. John Mura, with Kentucky’s Energy and Environment Cabinet, confirmed that fine, saying the company may also face fines from Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.