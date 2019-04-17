Jim Beam gives UK $5 million, establishing institute to teach 'the next generation of distillers'

Jim Beam Bourbon announced Wednesday it will donate $5 million to the University of Kentucky to establish the James B. Beam Institute for Kentucky Spirits.

The institute will "educate the next generation of distillers," expanding distillation industry education "at the undergraduate, graduate and professional levels," according to a university release.

“When we envisioned ways to prepare our workforce to meet the changing needs of our rapidly growing bourbon industry, a partnership with Jim Beam was a natural fit, and I can’t thank them enough for the generous gift that will help bring our vision to life," said UK President Eli Capiluto.

The institute will be led by UK's College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. UK horticulture professor Seth DeBolt will serve as the institute's director.

"This is a really big gift for the university and for the whole industry and it will support research and education going 10, 20, 50, 100 years out in the future," Debolt said, "... really looking to build economic sustainability, jobs, as well as research into new grains, new opportunities."

The $5 million donation represents parent company Beam Suntory's largest single philanthropic or educational gift in the company's history.

“This donation is an investment in the future of bourbon and Kentucky’s future workforce, and we are confident that the future for both is very bright indeed,” said Albert Baladi, President and CEO of Beam Suntory. “We are excited about the key role that this program will play in the continued global expansion of America’s native spirit.”

The institute builds onto UK's popular certificate program in Distillation, Wine and Brewing Studies, which began in 2014. An online version is set to launch this fall.

"So you can be a major in engineering or you can be a major in agriculture, business, marketing, wherever your strength is. You get this certificate and it gives you a foot in the door to enter the [distilling] industry," said DeBolt.

DeBolt said the institute will help UK in the school's extension role as a land-grant university, providing support for the bourbon industry that goes beyond the distillers.

"They help the people who are growing the grains. They help the people who are using the spent grains and trying to convert them into cattle feed," DeBolt said. "So all those extension activities are where we see service and leadership opportunities throughout the state."

According to the Kentucky Distillers' Association, bourbon is an $8.6 billion industry in Kentucky that generates 20,100 jobs.

"UK has always supported the various elements of bourbon (grains, water, oak, food, and fermentation)," DeBolt said, adding that the institute will "organize everything into an accessible portal to assist future growth and sustainability."

"The future is really bright for Kentucky bourbon, and we hope to partner to give young Kentucky students who want a job in the industry and to stay in Kentucky those opportunities," said DeBolt.

University and Jim Beam officials said they would also be working together to develop and expand alcohol awareness programs that promote responsible drinking across the state.