Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Father's Day weekend is split

If you want to grill out for dad, do it today. Showers and storms will be running just north of our area. Most of you will remain on the dry side. There is a zone along I-64 and north that has the best chance of rain. I do not expect it to be a washout for anyone around here.

A frontal boundary will stall out north of Kentucky. We will track multiple rounds of showers & thunderstorms along that boundary. Most of the activity will stay just north of us. However, it will begin to spill over at times starting Sunday and lasting through the week. At no point do I think that it is a washout. It just looks like we could track a looming threat of rain.

Once those showers get started, they keep coming!

