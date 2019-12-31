Jim Caldwell's Forecast | 2020 begins colder and very wet



This latest blast of colder air will not hold forever, but it is a good indicator of more cold to come. Everything stays pretty quiet through the beginning of the new year. Just be prepared for some cooler temperatures than you are used to.

Our next big thing will bring rounds of rain by Thursday. Our quiet streak will not last very long at all. We could see rainfall totals run up to around 1-3 inches by the time it all wraps up on Saturday. When you consider the recent rains and high water issues from the Sunday system, we could see more problems develop.

As this system pulls away from Kentucky, we could see some snow flying across Kentucky. It doesn't look like it amounts to much, but it will be just enough to be interesting.

It is the final day of the year, make it a good one!